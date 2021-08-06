Pirl (PIRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $72,658.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,948.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.91 or 0.06717059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.61 or 0.01293664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00348130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.00611894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.54 or 0.00341207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00294768 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

