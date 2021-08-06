Piper Sandler Weighs in on Professional Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Professional in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

PFHD stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. Professional has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Professional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

