Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

