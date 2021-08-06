Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $572.98.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $714.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.17. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $707.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.21, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

