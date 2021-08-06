Piper Sandler Raises Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $215.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

NYSE AVLR opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.53. Avalara has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Insiders sold a total of 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

