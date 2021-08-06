Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

INSP opened at $214.96 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.