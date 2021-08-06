Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
