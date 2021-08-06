Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.