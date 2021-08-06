Piper Sandler Comments on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

