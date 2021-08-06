Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,161,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

