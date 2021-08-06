Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($5.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($4.24). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $119.10 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

BKNG opened at $2,207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,232.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

