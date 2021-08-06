Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

