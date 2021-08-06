Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

