Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ping Identity updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 2,858,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.