PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSE:PNI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
