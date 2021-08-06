PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:PCQ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.