PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSE:PCQ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.27.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
