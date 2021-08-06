Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) Insider Sir Michael Rake Sells 760,000 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) insider Sir Michael Rake sold 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of PGR stock opened at GBX 5.24 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Phoenix Global Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of £146.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

