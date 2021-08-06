Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 1,692,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,170. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.