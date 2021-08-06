Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,242. The company has a market cap of $958.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 146,662 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.