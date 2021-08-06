PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,693. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

