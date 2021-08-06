Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 106.10 ($1.39). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 106.10 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,275,517 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £367.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.25.

In other Petrofac news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

