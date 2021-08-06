Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.81 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,367,909.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,493,091 shares of company stock worth $6,260,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

