Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 35,552 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 million, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

