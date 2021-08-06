PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $154.08. 150,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

