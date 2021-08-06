Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Purchases $11,628.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

