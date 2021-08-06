Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

