Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. Pendragon has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.12.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.