Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BBOX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 218.80 ($2.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,534. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

