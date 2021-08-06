Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
PSO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
