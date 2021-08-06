Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

