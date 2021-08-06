PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $78,580.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barton R. Brookman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

