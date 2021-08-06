PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 7.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 188,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,004,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 223.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $278.93. 481,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

