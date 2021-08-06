PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in PayPal were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.26. 167,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

