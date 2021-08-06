PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 3rd Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 7.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.38. 214,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The company has a market cap of $325.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

