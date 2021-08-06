PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $297.56 million and $20.89 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,773.09 or 0.04129573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 167,821 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

