Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,456 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $272.30. 6,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.25. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

