Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after buying an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,719. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.