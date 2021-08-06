Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,325 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,385. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

