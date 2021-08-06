Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $481,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 57,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,448. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

