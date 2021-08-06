Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. eBay makes up 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after buying an additional 206,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 336,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

