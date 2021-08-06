Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $146.18. 11,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.