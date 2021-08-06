Patrick Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Patrick Industries in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,989,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

