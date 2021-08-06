Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.49. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 58,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

