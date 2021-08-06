Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,690 ($35.15). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 56,123 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.02. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 28.70 and a quick ratio of 28.70.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

