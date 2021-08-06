PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $442.24 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 205,997,017 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

