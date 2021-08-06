Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

