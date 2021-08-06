Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

