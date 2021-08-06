Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 271,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 108,141 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

