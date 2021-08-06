Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $7,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.