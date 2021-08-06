Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $277,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 79.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETH opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $599.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.