Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 879 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $313.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

