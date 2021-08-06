PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $944,787.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00114702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00144750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.81 or 0.99937224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00804358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

